Climate change sparks students to take action

Payton Zolck, Production Editor
Payton Zolck is a senior at Carlmont High School. She enjoys journalism and making videos about things she is interested in. She is very passionate about the environment and hopes to pursue a career in marine biology or environmental science. She is currently involved in San Mateo County Youth Climate Ambassadors and is a co-president of an ocean conservancy and marine biology club, where she loves learning about and advocating for the environment. In her free time, she enjoys playing volleyball, track, singing in her school choir, playing guitar, exploring, being outdoors, and volunteering. To learn more about her work, go check out her portfolio here
.
Twitter: @pzolck
We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.