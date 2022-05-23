Complex Mindz Ep. 5: Self-harm

Content Warning: This episode contains topics that may be triggering for some listeners. Welcome back to the Complex Mindz podcast! In today’s episode, hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner discuss the topic of self-harm, how it affects those who deal with it, and some techniques to possibly tackle it.

Self-harm is something that many can deal with, and those signs are not always clear. Our guest discusses their battle with self-harm and how they are in the position now to share how they got to where they are today. Although it may not always be as noticeable to help someone who is self-harming, there are always resources available to understand the addiction and provide support. However, if you are self-harming, please check out this spreadsheet with the different types of help listed.

Complex Mindz, as always, would love to hear from you and any possible future topics for our podcast. Please reach out to us at [email protected], and thank you for listening!