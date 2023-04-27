Cruel Donuts crafts handmade donuts with kindness

Cruel Donuts has been a family business for 40 years, and in 2022, they expanded their business from Southern California to the Bay Area. Although the name of their donut shop has the word cruel in it, their friendly service and motto of spreading kindness say otherwise. Phillip Ma and his family are dedicated to making handmade donuts every day, evident by the sweet aromas of fresh dough and various Asian-inspired glazes that fill the shop.