In the second game of the season, the Carlmont freshman boys soccer team tied the Archbishop Mitty Lions with a score of 2-2. In the first half, the team did not perform strongly offensively, struggling to score any goals on the Lions and falling behind by two. However, by the beginning of the second half, the team became more aggressive with their offense, allowing them to catch up in score with the Lions and end the match in a tie.
In Photos: Scots climb back to tie Lions
Erick Cheng, Staff Writer • December 5, 2024
About the Contributor
Erick Cheng, Staff Writer
Erick Cheng (class of 2026) is a current Junior at Carlmont, marking his second year in the journalism program. Outside of school you can find him playing tennis with friends, jamming out with musicians playing drums, and doing photography. Erick also enjoys sharing stories about the community around him, displaying them through numerous forms such as articles, videos, and photography. You can find the portfolio of his work here.