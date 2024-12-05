In Photos: Scots climb back to tie Lions

Gallery • 9 Photos Erick Cheng Freshman Akin Narisaranukul attempts to defend a Lion attacker. With a strong start, the Lions showcased an aggressive offense against the Scots. The offense that the Lions executed in the first half gave them an early lead, getting them ahead by two points.

In the second game of the season, the Carlmont freshman boys soccer team tied the Archbishop Mitty Lions with a score of 2-2. In the first half, the team did not perform strongly offensively, struggling to score any goals on the Lions and falling behind by two. However, by the beginning of the second half, the team became more aggressive with their offense, allowing them to catch up in score with the Lions and end the match in a tie.