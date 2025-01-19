In Photos: Scots varsity basketball falls to Bears

Gallery • 10 Photos Isabella Rice Senior and captain Willow Ishibashi-To dribbles the ball up the court while calling a play at the start of the game. As a point guard, Ishibashi-To plays a significant role in controlling the pace of the game. She recently achieved an impressive accomplishment, scoring her 1,000th point in her high school career.

The Carlmont Scots played their first quad basketball games of the season against the Menlo-Atherton Bears. All four Carlmont teams suffered tough and close matches against the Bears.

The Carlmont varsity girls basketball team lost 41-40 in a competitive, back-and-forth game. The Scots fought hard to keep the game close but were unable to take the lead. During the last second of the game, the Scots had possession of the ball but could not get a shot off in time.

Following the girls game, the Carlmont varsity boys basketball team lost 62-60 in another nail-biting game. Menlo-Atherton kept a steady lead throughout most of the game, with the Scots shortly behind. In the final minute of the game, the Scots were down 59-52. They managed to score eight points, bringing it to a tied game of 60-60. In the last ten seconds, Menlo-Atherton had possession of the ball and drove to the basket, scoring a layup and winning the game.





