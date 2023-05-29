Inside The Minds: Ep 5 The Attachments We Have

What’s up, Thinkers!!

The podcast Inside the Minds is about looking at and trying to understand different kinds of relationships people have in life. Relationships are different bonds people have with each other, and in the podcast, I am interviewing people with different relationships with their family, friends, and others.

Welcome back to Inside the Minds, in this episode we interviewed Aoife Rossiter a junior at Calrmont about her views and thoughts on the different attachment styles. We talk about the different styles and how they can affect the relationships in people’s lives including our own.