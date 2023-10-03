Pop Goes the Culture Ep.2: It isn’t Joe-ver for Sophie Turner

In the first episode of Pop Goes the Culture, host/pop culture expert Serenity Corbett-Richardson debriefs some of the latest news in pop culture and explores the greater themes present.

She marvels at the support given to Sophie Turner following her and Joe Jonas’ divorce and explains Maren Morris’ conscientious departure from a hyper-politicized country music community.

Listen to learn more about why the media siding with Turner is an anomaly and the importance of Morris’ statements on the politics of the country music industry.

All music is made by Serenity Corbett-Richardson. To contact Serenity Corbett-Richardson about comments, concerns, or questions, you can email her at [email protected] or on Instagram and X @serenity_c_richardson and @Shrennity.