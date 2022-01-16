Rising Omicron cases worry Carlmont students

Following the return from winter break, the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has massively affected the Carlmont student population. For those who test positive, there is a 5 day quarantine from school, leaving students to try to keep up on school work from home. The idea of missing an entire week of in-person instruction is stressful for non-sick students, and leaves them worrying about testing positive. The already high amounts of academic stress are layered on top of COVID fear, making for an extremely difficult school environment.

@hayesgabourymedia on Instagram

@HGaboury on Twitter