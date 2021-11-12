Student-athletes sign college commitments

In front of a parading crowd and several cameras, six of Carlmont’s student-athletes officially signed their college commitment during a ceremony held on National Signing Day in the campus quad.

These athletes, whose sports range from baseball to swimming, will be accepted by some of the nation’s most prestigious universities.

National Signing Day for NCAA college athletes occurs on Nov. 10, 2021, for all sports, excluding football and baseball. The day marks the first-day senior athletes can commit to their desired colleges.

This day was celebrated in the Carlmont quad as student-athletes signed their letters of intent alongside their friends and family.

“We wanted to recognize that the students who’ve worked hard are committing to their school of choice to continue their athletic career,” said Patrick Smith, Carlmont’s athletic director.

Despite the grand day, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for these student stars. Tripp Garrish, a San Diego State baseball commit, recounts his struggles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think going into high school, I wasn’t really on any colleges radars, especially with Covid,” Garrish said.

What separates these students from the pack is their determination to succeed regardless of adversity.

“I worked really hard in the weight room every day for many hours. After we got out of the shelter-in-place, I really blossomed [and] excelled through my hard work,” Garrish said.

Because of their hard work, these students have every right to be excited. Only 6.2% of high school athletes nationwide go on to compete at NCAA schools.

“I’ve been playing baseball all my life. I’m excited to be a part of the program. I’m excited about the future,” said Jack Vanoncini, a California State Fullerton baseball commit.

As far as they’ve come, these athletes have fond memories of being members of Carlmont sports teams.

“It was really good. I felt cared for,” said Jasleen Singh, a Howard softball commit. “I didn’t feel that there was a toxic environment. I felt like everyone got their playing time. It was more fun than it was serious, which is a big part of the game.”

These students have dedicated their all toward being the best athletes they possibly can be, and they cannot wait to progress onto the next level for their respective sports.

“I just think it’s great [what they have achieved] through their hard work, dedication, and especially playing for their high school,” Smith said. “The recognition that they’re getting and bringing to the school is awesome.”

Signing Day also brings hope to teammates who want to play sports in college.

“It’s good for their teammates. Especially with the younger kids in the program,” Smith said. “If they aspire to [play in college, and] they see somebody within their program that’s able to do it.”