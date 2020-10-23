Tell Me About Yourself Ep. 3: Physics teacher proves flat-earthers wrong

Tell Me About Yourself is a series where Ethan Man sits down and asks Carlmont teachers about their personal lives, work, and changes in both due to COVID-19. This time, we talk to Mr. Hagmann, the newest physics teacher at Carlmont, and Man asks him about his first year at Carlmont so far, the coolest thing he’s done related to science, and ways to prove flat-earthers wrong.

