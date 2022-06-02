Ukraine continues to suffer amid continued violence
It has been more than two months since Russia first invaded Ukraine, and yet Russia has not had many military successes. Despite this lack of progress, there has still been a massive amount of damage to Ukrainian cities, and many lives have been lost on both sides. As battles rage on, the world can only hope that peace talks come soon to help stop this bloody conflict.
My sources of information: BBC coverage of the conflict New York Times live coverage
