The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

All Things Animals Ep. 1: Unleashing Compassion

Hannah Chan, Staff WriterJanuary 26, 2024

XL bully breeds will be banned in England and Wales unless exempt by the government from Feb. 1st, 2024, and onward. The reason behind breed-specific legislation is the number of dog attacks. According to Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s Prime Minister, the purpose of this ban is to protect the public. However, this controversial ban is leading to the euthanization of hundreds of innocent dogs. 

In this first episode of All Things Animals, Hannah Chan speaks with Theophainia Brassard from Refined K9. As an experienced trainer, she shares her views on the U.K.’s bully ban and how other regulations could better address the issue. 

Brassard addresses how dogs’ genetics and purpose come into play when training, and the importance of understanding that. 

Audio clips from the protests are from i2i imagery and London City Walks. 

Cover art is by Shiyo Ohashi.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Hannah Chan, Staff Writer
Hannah Chan is a junior at Carlmont High School. She has written articles on campus life and produced videos for Scot Center. She enjoys figure skating, track, and playing with dogs.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *