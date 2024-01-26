All Things Animals Ep. 1: Unleashing Compassion

XL bully breeds will be banned in England and Wales unless exempt by the government from Feb. 1st, 2024, and onward. The reason behind breed-specific legislation is the number of dog attacks. According to Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s Prime Minister, the purpose of this ban is to protect the public. However, this controversial ban is leading to the euthanization of hundreds of innocent dogs.

In this first episode of All Things Animals, Hannah Chan speaks with Theophainia Brassard from Refined K9. As an experienced trainer, she shares her views on the U.K.’s bully ban and how other regulations could better address the issue.

Brassard addresses how dogs’ genetics and purpose come into play when training, and the importance of understanding that.

Audio clips from the protests are from i2i imagery and London City Walks.

Cover art is by Shiyo Ohashi.