Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

All Things Animals Ep. 3 part 1: Capturing injustice

Hannah Chan, Staff WriterMarch 15, 2024

A picture is worth a thousand words. In the first part of episode three, Hannah Chan and Wesley Burdett discuss how animal photojournalism helps bring visibility to animal cruelty. 

Burdett’s journey began with a little pig named Olive. He contributes to We Animals Media and is part of Sage Mountain Animal Sanctuary, where he photographs and takes care of the resident animals. Burdett describes the contrast between seeing animals in transport trucks and in a sanctuary. He believes that the visual contrast clears up misconceptions about farm animals.

Despite the sad reality of his photos, the effects of visual storytelling come in the form of messages where people express their gratitude for his photos, saying they are now vegan because of it.

Stay tuned for part two!

Cover art by Shiyo Ohashi. Music is courtesy of Pixabay.
About the Contributor
Hannah Chan, Staff Writer
Hannah Chan is a junior at Carlmont High School. She has written articles on campus life and produced videos for Scot Center. She enjoys figure skating, track, and playing with dogs.
