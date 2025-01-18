Alyssa Lu mixes passion with education

Olivia Wang Alyssa Lu starts her Chemistry for Biotechnology class by announcing the agenda for the day. “In class, students work in groups or pairs. Assignments usually consist of labs or check-in worksheets and simulations. Occasionally, there are edpuzzle assignments,” Lu said.

Alyssa Lu, a chemistry teacher at Carlmont, has turned her love for science into a passion for teaching.

Lu didn’t always plan to become a teacher. She initially thought she’d work in a biotechnology lab, but internships and other experiences in college made her realize that she enjoyed interacting with students more than working in a lab.

While studying in college, Lu participated in America Reads, a program that involved collaborating with students.

This experience sparked her interest in education and inspired her to combine her passion for science with teaching. Lu brings that dedication into her chemistry classroom, making the subject engaging and stimulating.

“I enjoyed working with students and love science, so I went to get my teaching credential to teach science,” Lu said.

Lu’s chemistry classes center on collaboration and interactive activities, helping students connect their learning to the real world.

“I love teaching chemistry, and chemistry was my favorite science in high school. I like that it is hands-on and relates to everyday life,” Lu said.

Her students appreciate how practical her lessons are, often saying she makes science fun and approachable.

“Mrs. Lu makes chemistry interesting and easy to understand. She connects what we’re learning to real-world examples, which helps us see why it matters,” said Polina Skindereva, a sophomore in Lu’s chemistry class.

Despite her love for teaching, Lu notes that grading and adapting to new methods can be challenging.

“Teaching can be difficult when grading styles and learning methods change. We attend professional development workshops and learn about how to better our teaching. I have recently changed my grading scheme to be more equitable and standards-based,” Lu said.

Lu’s dedication to her students and passion for chemistry goes beyond teaching the material. She works hard to create an environment where students feel encouraged.

“She is always willing to help to make sure we all understand,” said Derek Moon, a sophomore in Lu’s chemistry class.