Beyond the Beat Ep. 5: Conan Gray’s new single is stuck in our ‘Memories’

On this episode of Beyond the Beat, hosts Kiana Beigi and Serenity Corbett review rising star Conan Gray’s new single, ‘Memories.’ They feature a Gray superfan and avid listener, Chloe Chun.

‘Memories’ is the sixth single in Conan Gray’s upcoming sophomore album, Superache. The highly anticipated release follows the commercially and critically successful debut, Kid Krow, which earned the likes of major artists like Taylor Swift. This song features a newer, organic rock sound than Gray has usually demonstrated in his songs, showcasing his vocal, lyrical, and performative versatility.

If you have any questions about the Beyond the Beat podcast, email Kiana and Serenity at [email protected] or [email protected]