Complex Mindz Season 3 Ep. 4: Signing off

In their final episode of the Complex Mindz series, hosts Catherine Eikelbarner and Lucy Lopshire share their favorite moments within the past three seasons of the podcast and the skills they have developed throughout the series run.

Although this may be the last episode of this publication, Eikelbarner and Lopshire hope to continue the mental health advocacy voices they have emphasized throughout their series in their futures and that those who have listened will do the same. Embracing our mental health and discussions about it is the first step in becoming a more self-aware body of individuals, no matter how complex they may be.

Please still feel free to email us @[email protected] if there are any future inquiries, and as always, remember the be you; see you later! 🙂