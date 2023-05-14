Complex Mindz Season 3 Ep. 3: Surviving suicidal thoughts

<br /> Steps to self care by 806584

Content Warning: This episode contains topics that may be triggering for some listeners. Surviving suicidal ideation or attempts is a considerable accomplishment, and in this episode, hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner discuss it with their reoccurring guest.

This guest has been in our depression and suicide awareness episodes and unpacks their story in this episode about how they got through their suicidal experiences and what they entail. As this is a grave topic, hosts Lopshire and Eikelbarner emphasize the importance of talking to others to better one’s psyche and how we can understand compassion towards struggling individuals.

The next episode will be the final episode of our Complex Mindz series, and we are so excited to end on a special episode. Please always feel free to contact us @[email protected] if you have any questions or want to reach out. Thank you for listening, and see you one last time soon!