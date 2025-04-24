Young Aspiring Artists Ep. 3: Shane Fitzpatrick’s future in filmmaking pt. 2

In this episode, host Keira Sarmiento speaks with Carlmont senior Shane Fitzpatrick about his passion for filmmaking.

Fitzpatrick details one of his short films for his college applications and his thought process while making it. In addition, he shares big inspirations as a director, such as Edgar Wright, Quentin Tarantino, and Scott Pilgrim. He then explains why he believes filmmakers like Wright and Tarantino are very important in today’s society, even beyond entertainment purposes.

Finally, Fitzpatrick gives some helpful advice for filmmakers who feel they don’t have the right equipment or resources to create professional-quality movies.

This episode is the second part of a two-part series.

You can find Fitzpatrick’s films on his YouTube channel, Salt Jam Studios.