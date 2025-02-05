The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Young Aspiring Artists Ep. 1: Sienna Hubert’s dream to become a singer/songwriter

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterFebruary 5, 2025

In this episode, host Keira Sarmiento speaks with Carlmont junior Sienna Hubert, otherwise known as Sienna Renee on YouTube, about her journey with singing and writing original songs.

They begin by talking about her background in music. Then, Hubert shares some of her original songs, “Feels Alright” and “Wings,” and they chat about the process of creating these songs. In addition, they speak about balancing Hubert’s interest in music and her high school education.

Finally, Hubert reveals how she wants to continue music in her future education and career.

