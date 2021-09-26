Eddie Slowikowski motivates students to cross their finish lines
As hundreds of students filed onto the football field, they were greeted with a warm welcome from Eddie Slowikowski, a former world class runner for the U.S. track and field team and current motivational speaker. His energetic presentation, filled with song and dance, aimed to motivate students to use his techniques to build toward a better outlook on life and be their authentic selves.
