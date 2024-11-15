Film Convo Episode 3: Behind the seams

In this episode of “Film Convo,” host Emilia Bateman sits down with fashion and film enthusiast Arianna Ghose to discuss how costuming shapes storytelling in movies. They explore how costumes do more than just look visually interesting — they set the scene, reflect a film’s cultural context, and help viewers connect with characters. By revealing aspects like a character’s personality, social status, and emotional shifts, costumes add a visual layer that enriches the story.

They also discuss how costume changes can mirror a character’s inner journey and how poor costume choices can disrupt believability, potentially pulling viewers out of the story. When done well, costuming enhances storytelling; when done poorly, it detracts from it.

To wrap up, they highlight some of cinema’s most iconic costumes and examine why these designs have stood the test of time. Ghose shares her thoughts on how costuming remains an essential part of modern filmmaking, shaping how we experience and remember characters.

Music by StudioKolomna