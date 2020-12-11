Good Connection Ep. 1: Bonding over big blinds

Bella Reeves, Editor-in-Chief
Bella Reeves is a senior at Carlmont High School who loves to make videos and tell amazing stories for the world to experience. As the Editor-in-Chief of ScotCenter, she aims to humanize the news through her videos. She's always been a hardworking student and her extra-curricular activities are also to par; she works as a social media intern at BraveMaker and is a 2019 graduate of the California Scholastic Press Association workshop. Reeves hopes to major in TV Broadcasting and one day become an Academy Award-winning documentarian. To check out her portfolio, click here
.
Twitter: @bellareevesss
Eoin Cunningham, Segment Producer
Eoin Cunningham is a junior at Carlmont High School. He is a segment producer and managing video editor for ScotCenter. He likes to watch movies and cook in his free time. To check out his portfolio, click here
.
Twitter: @eoin_cunningham