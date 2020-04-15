Queer Time S2E11: How COVID-19 affects the mental health of people in the LGBT community

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many states, including California, to issue a shelter in place order. The order advises all non-essential businesses to close. On today’s episode, Miki discusses how the LGBT community’s support system and teens’ mental health have been affected by this. Miki also interviews sophomore Luke Lisi and freshmen Anjo Berini and David Rodney concerning these issues.

Suicide hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Trans hotline: 877-565-8860

Anxiety/panic attack hotline: 1-800-647-2642