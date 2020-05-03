Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 4: Bread pudding

Bread pudding is an extremely simple and modifiable dessert. It can be made with any type of bread, fillings, or toppings that you might have lying in your kitchen, which is perfect for quarantine! In this episode of Quaran-Tea Time, join host Ava Richards and her guest Ruya Yaman in a battle to see who can make the most creative bread pudding with the ingredients that they have at home. The original recipe that this competition was based upon can be found here.

Ingredients for Ava’s recipe:

2 cups of milk

2 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/3 cup of sugar

Pinch of salt

1/2 loaf of cinnamon bread

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 cup of pecans

Ingredients for Ruya’s recipe:

2 cups of milk

2 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/3 cup of sugar

Pinch of salt

1/2 package of Hawaiian rolls

Chocolate chips

2 eggs

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library: Far Behind by Silent Partner and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart