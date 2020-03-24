Queer Time S2E10: News coverage of the trans community is misrepresented

Transgender individuals face discrimination frequently, and there is a lot of violence against the trans community. However, most news stations do not cover these incidents properly. On today’s episode, Miki talks about a recent act of violence surrounding a trans woman’s death and talks to Carlmont freshmen David Rodney, Anjo Berini, and Dani Costa who are involved in the trans community about the amount of correct coverage this topic receives.

