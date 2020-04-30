Queer Time S2E12: What does it mean to find your identity?

Many people in the LGBTQ community have questioned their identity at some point in their life. Whether it be your sexuality, gender, or both, finding your identity can be difficult, but the journey of self-discovery is worth the trouble. In this episode, host Miki Nguyen talks to guest star Macy Lee about identity and how uncertainty and expression are important aspects of the community.

