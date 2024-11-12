Schools close on Veterans Day to honor military service

Lia Frazita The American and Californian flags are set up in the upper quad at Carlmont. A symbol of the country and the state, these flags represent the freedom that the military fights to protect.

Students and staff at Carlmont took Monday, Nov. 11 off in observance of Veterans Day, joining others across the country in honoring the holiday.

As a federal holiday in the United States, many government agencies close on Veterans Day. In addition, all public schools in California are required to close, per the California Education Code Section 37220(8).

Beyond honoring those who have served, Veterans Day also offers a break and a change of pace for people around campus.

Principal Gay Buckland-Murray noted the convenient timing of this holiday.

“I do think the timing is efficient for us in the public school system, because moving forward for the next six weeks, it’s a rather intense period for high school students,” Buckland-Murray said “I appreciate having a three-day weekend right now so that my students just get a chance to pause and have a day off to collect themselves before the sprint to the finish.”

Originally called Armistice Day, this holiday began in 1919 to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Over time in the U.S., the day has evolved into an opportunity to honor all who have served, whether in war or peacetime, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, in other countries, the holiday has retained its original name.

James Bohac, a physics teacher at Carlmont and a retired Air Force member, reflects on his status as a veteran.

“I didn’t serve for very long. I didn’t serve in wartime, so I felt like my service was lesser than other people who served in other wars. And so for a long time, I thought it didn’t count,” Bohac said. “But more recently, I’ve been thinking I did serve for five years of my life. I devoted myself to the Air Force, so I give myself more credit now than I used to as being a veteran.”

Eli Brown, another veteran who now teaches Ethnic Studies at Carlmont, is a former member of the U.S. Army. He worked full-time for the Army from 1998 to 2010 and deployed to both Afghanistan and Iraq twice.

Neither Bohac nor Brown became teachers immediately after leaving the military. Bohac worked as an engineer and product marketing manager in Silicon Valley before entering education. Brown found jobs in finance and human resources at tech companies in the Bay Area before transitioning to teaching.

Whether someone is a veteran, knows a veteran, or has no personal connection at all, this day serves as a universal reminder of the sacrifices that have been made to protect the country.

“It’s a day to reflect on the impact their service has on our communities and the support they may need after returning to civilian life. By recognizing veterans, we show respect for the challenges they’ve endured and ensure their contributions are not overlooked,” Brown said.

Veterans are honored in many ways across the country. In packed sports stadiums, moments are taken for veterans to stand and be recognized. In some places, ceremonies are held, such as the National Veterans Day Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Looking ahead, Bohac hopes people take a moment to reflect on the significance of the holiday. “I think other people pause and think about the fact that people are, in some cases, putting their lives at risk for you and making a sacrifice so other people can be free and do what they want,” Bohac said. No matter the form of remembrance, Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have served. Having the day off school reinforces the meaning of this day. “I think students feeling the significance of the fact that it’s a national holiday underlines the seriousness behind the reason for the day off,” Buckland-Murray said. ” If it had just been a regular school day, it would have been equated with something like National Donut Day. This adds an additional gravity.”