Sundays are for Brunch Ep. 4, Part 2: Starting a Whole New Life
In the second installment of this three-episode series, Lindsay, Andrew, and Carolina reflect on the results of their college applications (we know you’re all curious after our teasers in the first part!).
They discuss their struggles with the attitudes of themselves and those around them and their issues with society’s views of college as a whole. They’re also excited for their futures with college, however, and can’t wait to start a new chapter!
