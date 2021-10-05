Talkupation Ep. 2: A day in law
This episode of Talkupation is full of law, laughs, and learning. This educational podcast provides information about various occupations for listeners who may be interested in pursuing a certain career.
Host Carolina Cuadros interviews guest Theresa Fuentes to discusses her life as a lawyer. Fuentes has worked at the Lead Deputy County Counsel for the last 15 years and is currently the lead deputy attorney. Listen along to get a glimpse into a life surrounded by law and dedication.
Talkupation is open to ideas and feedback, so if anyone is interested in being interviewed or providing input, email [email protected].
