Talkupation Ep. 2: A day in law

This episode of Talkupation is full of law, laughs, and learning. This educational podcast provides information about various occupations for listeners who may be interested in pursuing a certain career.

Host Carolina Cuadros interviews guest Theresa Fuentes to discusses her life as a lawyer. Fuentes has worked at the Lead Deputy County Counsel for the last 15 years and is currently the lead deputy attorney. Listen along to get a glimpse into a life surrounded by law and dedication.