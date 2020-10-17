The Senior Scoop Ep. 4: Atypical activities

Extracurriculars are one of the special opportunities that allow students to pursue their interests. Whether they’re career orientated or just for fun, these activities help make the high school experience more rewarding and fun. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez as they talk with four seniors, Olivia Troy, Kevin Shimizu, Lauren Chong, and Katrina Sharonin, about their unique and atypical extracurriculars. Talking points include their involvement, memorable moments, and advice for finding your passion.

