The Wok Talk Ep. 4: Embracing Different

Welcome to The Wok Talk, an unfiltered discussion about Asian America.

This podcast will cover various topics from food, to traditions, to racial bias from the perspective of Asian Americans.

In this episode, join host Austin Li as he explores various examples of Asian discrimination and its effects on Asian Americans with guests Kyle Chan and Zachary Kuo.

After the pandemic started, people targeted and blamed Asians for the virus. The episode starts with background information on Coronavirus and covers the onslaught of Asian Americans during the pandemic.

As the episode progresses, the speakers shift to non-violent discrimination before the pandemic and illustrate how it has affected Asian Americans.

Music Used:

“The Loyalist” – Lotus Lane

Instagram:

@avstinli

@kyle.channn

@650.zack