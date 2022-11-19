When, Wear, Why EP.3: Fashion Fast Times

On the third episode of When, Wear, Why, host Sophia Sunbury discusses skatewear with Nicole ‘Nikki’ Andrews, owner of NFA Boards.

Skatewear has a complex history that directly ties into the history of skateboarding and skate culture, which first spiked in popularity during the 1970s. From the Z-Boys to popular skater shoe brand Vans being featured in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, skater brands and overall style have become mainstream, with many people being able to enjoy the style regardless of if they skate or not.

Have any fashion subcultures you’d like Sophia to cover next? Feel free to reach out on Instagram @n30_bl0ssum or email her at [email protected]