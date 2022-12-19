When, Wear, Why EP.5: Journey to the Past

On the fifth episode of When, Wear, Why, host Sophia Sunbury discusses historybounding with Costuming Club president Emily Muscolina.

Historybounding is the act of wearing clothing either recreating or inspired by clothing from the past. This can range from the variety of styles that were popular during the Victorian era, or even clothing dating back to medieval times.

