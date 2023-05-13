In The Wings Ep. 4: Life of an Artist

In this episode, Allie Tremulis talks with Danelle Helander, dancer and theater owner. Helander began her career in dance, starting in ballet, when she was 4 years old.

Helander’s first professional gig was at the age of 12 when her passion for dance led her in the direction of becoming a full-time dancer. Helander had decided she would do whatever it takes to follow that passion even if it meant moving away from her family without knowing if her career would take off. Helander moves to Colorado to start her own theater and is met with many opportunities to give back through the art.

Helander talks about her experiences and the not-so-glamorous realities of choosing to live the life of an artist.

Special thanks:

EnriQ Gaming and Peritune for the track Sakuya.

World Music Offical for the track Golden Age.

Jibihang Rai for the track Nepali Vibes.

All these tracks are listed under the Creative Commons License Attribution which means they are free for everyone to use. You can find all these song at freemusicarchive.org.