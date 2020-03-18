Baysian Eats Episode One: Little Shanghai

In the first episode of a video series dedicated to reviewing local Bay Area Asian eateries, Sam, Anna, and Kim go to restaurant Little Shanghai to try its signature Shanghaiese cuisine.

Music: secret crates – Springtime Stroll

Georges Bizet – Carmen Suite No. 1 performed by the Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire with André Cluytens

