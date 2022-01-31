Beyond the Beat Ep.1: Olivia Rodrigo got her ‘drivers license’ last year

On this episode of Beyond the Beat, hosts Kiana Beigi and Serenity Corbett-Richardson review the meteoric 2021 hit song, ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo. They feature a guest speaker and Olivia Rodrigo superfan, Anisha Singh.

The song was released in 2021 and launched Rodrigo into a level of success and fame that earned her comparisons to other artists like Taylor Swift, Lorde, Billie Eilish, and more.

For any recommendations as to what song should be reviewed next on Beyond the Beat, contact Serenity and Kiana at [email protected] or [email protected]