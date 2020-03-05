Breaking News: Former Carlmont substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography

Matthew Goulart has been arrested after police discovered he was in possession of child pornography.

Matthew Goulart, a former substitute teacher at Carlmont High School during the 2017-18 school year, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on March 5 for possession of child pornography, according to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

On March 4, a tip informed SJPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force of the suspicion that Goulart possessed child pornography and found evidence of such during the follow-up investigation.

Goulart was arrested in Palo Alto later that day.

Detectives served a search warrant for his residence and looked into his background with younger children as a music teacher. According to the press release, Goulart is currently held in Santa Clara County Jail while SJPD investigates his case further.

As put forth by the SJPD, “Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Frank Montoya of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1382.”

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP ext. 7867.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.