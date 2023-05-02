Carlmont track takes on Woodside and San Mateo High School

The Carlmont Scots track team faced Woodside and San Mateo High School in their second tri-meet of the season. Due to severe weather, the Scots have only run a few league meets this season. However, that did not stop them from putting up excellent performances in the meet. Juniors Antonio Rodriguez and Isabella Wachter won the 100-meter race with personal best times as well as many other personal bests and winning marks across the board. Their next meet is head-to-head against Mills high school.