Live from the field: Carlmont falls to Palo Alto in league opener

Carlmont junior varsity boys lacrosse fell to the Palo Alto Vikings 4-6 at home on March 23 in their first league game. The Scots and the Vikings were neck and neck in the first half scoring two goals each, with neither team letting the other get any advantage over them. However, the Vikings cut apart the Scots in the third, scoring three crucial goals, leading to their win over the Scots and bringing their league record to 2-0.