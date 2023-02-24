GAME RECAP: Carlmont opens the season with a scrimmage against Notre Dame
The Carlmont Scots’ varsity softball team started their season in an intense opener against the Notre Dame Tigers. The Scots, led by a healthy mix of power and small ball, were able to jump out to a 7-1 lead in the third inning, but the Tigers offense prevailed to overcome the deficit to finish the scrimmage with a 7-7 tie. Despite the draw, the Scots have high expectations for the rest of their season, with stars such as San Jose State commit Ava Conti leading Carlmont to another title chase.
