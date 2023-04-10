Live from the field: Knights fight through Scots in second matchup

Carlmont varsity girls lacrosse fell to the Hillsdale Knights in their game on April 5 at Scot’s home field. The Scot’s held their own the entire game, with the score at halftime being 6-8 Knights. However, a few goals from the Knights at the beginning of the second half was enough to decide the game, leading to the score of 11-14 Knights. The Knight’s defense was able to stop the Scots multiple times near the goal, which was crucial in their win.