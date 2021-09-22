Diverse Creativity Ep. 4: Stephen Brobst and innovation

Josh Barde, Production Editor|September 22, 2021

In episode 4 of the Diverse Creativity series, Stephen Brobst, chief technology officer at Teradata, dives into what it takes to be an innovator and how he has created and built the companies he’s launched.

Twitter: @joshbarde

Website: Josh Barde

B-roll credit: Pexels.com

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email