Insulin Prices are on the Rise

Millions of people across the globe suffer from diabetes type one and two. Therefore the insulin market is ever-expanding. However, insulin prices are exponentially increasing, posing a problem for those who require it to survive.

This podcast episode covers why this issue is so severe and dives further into how the pricing is determined. Two guests are featured: Dr. Francisco Prieto and Manuel Hernandez. Both provide more context to the problem and inside insight.

For more information on the subject, it is encouraged to visit the American Diabetes Association’s site.