Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 3: No yeast bread

Due to the quarantine, yeast has become a rare item at some grocery stores as many people have decided to spend this time baking. In this episode of Quaran-Tea Time, follow along as Ava Richards prepares a bread recipe that does not require any yeast, perfect for shortages like these. The original recipe can be found here.

Disclaimer: This recipe does contain beer. If you are under the legal drinking age, please ask permission from a parent or guardian before baking.

Ingredients:

3 cups of flour

3 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1/4 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of butter

1 (12 ounce) can of beer

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library: Far Behind by Silent Partner and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart