Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 3: No yeast bread
Due to the quarantine, yeast has become a rare item at some grocery stores as many people have decided to spend this time baking. In this episode of Quaran-Tea Time, follow along as Ava Richards prepares a bread recipe that does not require any yeast, perfect for shortages like these. The original recipe can be found here.
Disclaimer: This recipe does contain beer. If you are under the legal drinking age, please ask permission from a parent or guardian before baking.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of flour
- 3 teaspoons of baking powder
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1/4 cup of sugar
- 1/2 cup of butter
- 1 (12 ounce) can of beer
Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library: Far Behind by Silent Partner and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart
Twitter: @avarichardss