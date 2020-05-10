Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 5: Cinnamon rolls

Cinnamon rolls are a very classic and tasty dessert, but they take a lot of time to perfect. The professionals can take hours to mix the ingredients correctly and make sure the dough has risen sufficiently. But, it doesn’t always have to be that complicated to make a cinnamon roll! In this episode of Quaran-Tea Time, join host Ava Richards as she shares an incredibly minimal recipe for cinnamon rolls that can be baked in a mug. The original recipe can be found here.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

1 egg

1 tablespoon of sugar

2 tablespoons of milk

1 cup of flour or 1 and 1/2 cups of pancake mix

1 and 1/2 cups of pancake mix 1 tablespoon of vanilla

For the filling:

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon

For the frosting:

4 tablespoons of powdered sugar

1 tablespoon of milk

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library: Far Behind by Silent Partner and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart