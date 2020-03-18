Queer Time S2E9: MOGAI identities

The acronym MOGAI stands for marginalized orientation, gender identity, and intersex. Some of the identities that are considered MOGAI have become a part of a joke that others use to make fun of the LGBTQ community, specifically non binary individuals. On today’s episode, Miki has a discussion with four other LGBTQ teens who attend Carlmont, Dani, Anjo, David, and Percy. They discuss their opinions concerning MOGAI identities.

