Red Flag warnings spark safety concerns in the Bay Area

Keira Sarmiento A fire spreads in the dry hills of California due to a broken power line. With lower humidity and strong winds, the probability of a fire starting increases.

Twenty-two thousand Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers across the Bay Area lost power on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

According to PG&E, the high-speed winds caused the company to shut down power that morning in Alameda County, Colusa County, Contra Costa County, Glenn County, Santa Clara County, Santa Cruz County, San Mateo County, Stanislaus County, and Tehama County.

High-speed winds and dry humidity cause an increased risk of fire danger. High-speed winds can cause downed power lines, resulting in rapid wildfires.

Winds in the East Bay are 40 to 50 miles per hour, but the maximum wind gusts in other parts of the Bay Area, like Santa Rosa, are 80 miles per hour, with a maximum wind gust of 88 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The power is estimated to return on Nov.7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.