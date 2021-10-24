Talkupation Ep. 3: Psychology in action

Today’s episode explores the psychology branch of health care. This educational podcast provides information about various occupations for listeners who may be interested in pursuing a certain career.

Host Carolina Cuadros and Dr. Steven O’Brian discuss his career as a full-time psychologist. Additionally, they converse about his dedication towards seminars and webinars, and television appearances relating to his occupation. Press the play button for an engaging and educational 15 minutes.

Talkupation is open to ideas and feedback, so if anyone is interested in being interviewed or providing input, email [email protected].