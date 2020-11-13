Tell Me About Yourself Ep. 4: Counselor on COVID College Apps

Tell Me About Yourself is a series where Ethan Man sits down and asks Carlmont staff about their personal lives, work, and changes in both due to COVID-19. This time, we talk to Ms. Dominguez, who has been a counselor at Carlmont since 2002. She talks to Man about how she became a counselor, how COVID-19 has impacted the college landscape, and a process she used to contact students in college.

