Amara brings flavor back to Belmont

Wesley Kron Amara is designed to mimic the feeling of the Mediterranean and calm everybody who walks through their doors. Founded by Ajay Walia and Reena Miglani, the restaurant welcomes all to their new fine dining experience in the Belmont Shopping Center. “It’s made to give you the feel of the Mediterranean way of eating and evoke a sense of abundance on your table,” Miglani said.

Mediterranean restaurant Amara debuted in the Belmont Shopping Center after its grand opening on Jan. 21. Replacing Waterdog Tavern, the restaurant intends to provide a premium Mediterranean dining experience where some might not expect to find one.

“We developed a signature scent for Amara, so when guests walk in, they associate it with the space and experience. It’s about creating a multi-sensory memory,” said Reena Miglani, one of the co-founders.

Along with her husband and chef co-founder Ajay Walia, Miglani and her team are ready to provide an experience that inspires guests to take time away from their stressful lives and get together with those they love.

“ Like our other restaurants, Amara is meant to be an escape from your normal life. When somebody enters our door, the food, the music, and the scenery transport them to the Mediterranean just like we intended. — Ajay Walia

In addition to their newest restaurant, the couple also owns other local favorites, including Saffron in San Carlos and Rasa in Burlingame. Each venue has its own unique aesthetic to fit an exceptional experience.

What sets Amara apart from the others is its Mediterranean culture, including a menu that spans from Eastern Europe to Northern Africa and fresh, local produce that aligns with the Mediterranean diet.

“The idea for our menu and concept came from our family trips to the Mediterranean. It wasn’t just about the food but the feeling of a slower pace of life, the laid-back way of eating, and the sense of abundance and connection at every meal,” Miglani said.

With a 20-year career in technology, Miglani and Walia wanted the restaurant to encapsulate the stress-free environment that doesn’t always come with a career in technology. Walia left his career in finance at J.P. Morgan and Deloitte to spend more time with his family and pursue his true passion as a chef.

“As somebody who is self-taught, I know how important the experience is for somebody trying something for the first time,” Walia said. “Our venue is meant to create the Mediterranean feeling for those experiencing it for the first time.”

Amara intends to be an oasis of fine dining that most don’t expect to find in an outlet mall like the Belmont Shopping Center. Miglani and Walia want the restaurant to be something locals can be proud of and enjoy when they need a break from life.

“I think it’s nice to have a local restaurant that cares about the guest’s experience and a good meal to go with it,” said Suzanne Conway, a local and customer at Amara.

“ The idea for our menu and concept came from our family trips to the Mediterranean. It wasn’t just about the food but the feeling of a slower pace of life, the laid-back way of eating, and the sense of abundance and connection at every meal. — Reena Miglani

Even after their first week of running, the owners expect Amara to grow exponentially as the news spreads about its opening. They hope to expand into the garden area located on the property and eventually open for another night once everything is running smoothly.

“We wanted to bring that experience to the Bay Area, creating a place that feels transportive, where guests can relax, share dishes, and enjoy the bounty of California through a Mediterranean lens,” Miglani said.